 'I Received A Letter Written In Blood': Amrita Rao Reveals She Got Many Marriage Proposals After Success Of Vivah
Armita Rao starred in many successful films in the early 2000s and also left a mark with her strong performances. However, for the past few years, we haven't seen her in many movies. But this year, she made a comeback with Jolly LLB 3. Recently, during a podcast, the actress revealed that after the success of Vivah, she received many marriage proposals, and one fan wrote a letter to her in blood.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

AmrAmrita Rao starred in many successful films in the early 2000s. Her most famous movie is undoubtedly Vivah, which also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, during a podcast, the actress opened up about the attention that she received after the success of the movie. She revealed that she had received many marriage proposals from NRI guys, and a fan had also written a letter in blood.

While talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Amrita revealed, “After Vivah, I used to get NRI proposals with family photos, people standing next to their car and dog, saying ‘mujhse shaadi karlo’ (please marry me). And not just one or two… I got many! I used to laugh and wonder, ‘Kya log hain yeh!’ (What kind of people are they?)"

"Some even wrote letters. Once, I received a letter written in blood, and that was very scary. There was this guy who would stand at the telephone booth outside my house, and my mom or dad would have to pick up the phone. It got a little much,” she added.

Amrita further revealed that she met her husband RJ Anmol at a very critical point in her life. She was starring in successful films, but still wasn't getting roles that she wanted.

The actress said, "The kind of films I wanted to do weren’t coming to me. The offers were big but came with conditions like, ‘There’s a kissing scene,’ and I would think, ‘Why do I only get offers with a glitch?’ People would say all kinds of things to demotivate me. I didn’t want to attend parties, award shows or be seen. I just wanted to do my work and come home. I was in a lonely space.”

Amrita Rao In Jolly LLB 3

While Amrita has made a comeback with Jolly LLB 3, she doesn't have a good screen time in the movie. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in a proper full-fledged role.

