BTS' Suga Posts On Instagram After Nearly 2 Years, Hints At New Music

It’s been a long wait, but BTS’ Suga has finally reappeared on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. The rapper, known by his stage name Agust D, surprised the ARMY with his first post in over two years, leaving everyone buzzing about whether new music is on the way.

Check out the post below:

Suga makes Instagram comeback

On September 22, Suga posted a series of photos on his handle @augustd. The carousel opened with a cryptic image showing nothing more than a shadow against a concrete wall.

However, what followed grabbed even more attention featuring shots of him strumming a guitar inside a deserted warehouse. Some of the photos were in stark black-and-white, capturing him in the centre with a guitar, giving off an edgy yet artistic vibe. What made the post even more intriguing was the lack of a caption and the comments section being disabled, making fans speculate about a hidden message behind the upload - perhaps a subtle hint at a new music.

Return after 2 years

This marks Suga’s first social media appearance since his collaboration post with the NBA back in August 2023. Shortly after that, the D-Day artist enlisted for mandatory military service, staying away from social media throughout his tenure. Even after completing his service earlier this year, Suga chose to remain under the radar, only briefly appearing alongside his fellow members during the much-celebrated OT7 live.

ARMYs react

Naturally, fans couldn’t contain their emotions. Social media platforms exploded with reactions. A user expressed, “MY YOONGI WELCOME HOMEEE." Many expressed similar emotions, stating, "BTS is making comeback!!!!" One noted, "YOONGI PLAYING GUITAR OMG HE HAS AN UNDERCUT OMG OMG OMG.”