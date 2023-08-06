Ranveer Singh - Alia Bhatt's Regal Wedding Looks In PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been creating a buzz among fans, especially after the release of their mesmerizing wedding number, Kudmayi.
Manish Malhotra, the renowned fashion designer, recently treated fans with new stills from Ranveer and Alia's 'wedding photo shoot,' showcasing their captivating wedding attires and jewelry.
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in an orange lehenga with mehendi adorning her hands, a reminiscence from her real-life wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh exudes regal charm in a cream sherwani.
Fans couldn't hold back their excitement, showering praise on the dazzling costumes and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, calling it "fire" and expressing their awe with words like "WOW."
During the success party of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, director Karan Johar revealed a fascinating behind-the-scenes detail about the Kudmayi song.
He shared that it was shot just four days after Alia and Ranbir's real-life wedding
Alia's actual mehendi after her wedding to Ranbir was used in the film, albeit slightly darkened for the reel wedding sequence.
Thanks For Reading!