Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
Bollywood's epic love story of Salim-Anarkali starring late actors Dilip Kumar & Madhubala, that released in 1963, turns 63 today. On this ocassion, let's look back to recall some facts about this timeless classic all of us must must know:
The film faced numerous challenges and took a staggering 16 years to complete, from 1944 to 1960, due to financial difficulties, production delays, and changes in the cast and crew.
With a budget of Rs. 1.5 crores (equivalent to 38.29 crores today), Mughal-e-Azam was the most expensive film of its time, featuring lavish sets, costumes, jewelry, and props from various parts of India.
Mughal-e-Azam made history as the first full-length movie to undergo a theatrical re-release in color in 2004, after five years of meticulous digital restoration and colorization.
The iconic song "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya" had a fascinating journey, costing Rs. 10 million to produce, undergoing 105 rewrites before approval, and being shot in the renowned Sheesh Mahal.
Madhubala's portrayal of Anarkali demanded her to wear heavy, authentic chains that left her bedridden due to the bruises they caused during filming.
An astonishing statue of Lord Krishna featured in the film, crafted entirely out of pure gold.
Singer Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali was the original choice for Tansen's singing voice but declined until K. Asif agreed to his asking price of Rs 25,000, an enormous sum at the time.
The role of Anarkali was initially offered to Suraiya and later considered for Nargis, but it eventually went to Madhubala, who impressed K. Asif with her performance in "Mahal" (1949).
Despite initial reluctance, Dilip Kumar accepted the role of Prince Salim after K. Asif convinced him that he was perfect for the part, despite his reservations about working with Madhubala due to their tumultuous affair.
