Sobhita Dhulipala Turns The Heat Up In Ekaya Sari Worth ₹25 K At Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala was a vision in lime green as she turned up at the trailer launch of Made In Heaven Season 2

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Radiating sultry vibes, the 31-year old actress flaunted her curves in a lime green handwoven creation by Ekaya

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Woven in traditional Benarasi silk, the saree approximately costs ₹25 K

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita complimented the bright colour with neutral make-up

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

The actress' petite frame allows her to experiment with different drapes, time and again

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

The sari is also accompanied with a cape

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Made In Heaven Season 2 sees Sobhita reprise her role as Tara, a woman who revives her wedding planning business with her partner Karan Mehra, played by Arjun Mathur

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

The new season will also see Tara undergo a bitter divorce proceeding with her estranged husband Adil, played by Jim Sarbh. Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 10, 2023

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Thanks For Reading!

Sobhita Dhulipala On Made In Heaven Season 2: The New Season Will See Tara Undergo A Major Identity...
Find out More