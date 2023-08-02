Sobhita Dhulipala Turns The Heat Up In Ekaya Sari Worth ₹25 K At Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala was a vision in lime green as she turned up at the trailer launch of Made In Heaven Season 2
Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala
Radiating sultry vibes, the 31-year old actress flaunted her curves in a lime green handwoven creation by Ekaya
Woven in traditional Benarasi silk, the saree approximately costs ₹25 K
Sobhita complimented the bright colour with neutral make-up
The actress' petite frame allows her to experiment with different drapes, time and again
The sari is also accompanied with a cape
Made In Heaven Season 2 sees Sobhita reprise her role as Tara, a woman who revives her wedding planning business with her partner Karan Mehra, played by Arjun Mathur
The new season will also see Tara undergo a bitter divorce proceeding with her estranged husband Adil, played by Jim Sarbh. Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 10, 2023
