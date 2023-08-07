Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Enters ₹100 Crore Club In 10 Days

Karan Johar has once again proved why he is called the undisputed king when it comes to quintessential Bollywood romcoms. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which marks KJo's comeback as a director after seven long years, has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days, and filmmaker has all the reasons to celebrate.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has emerged to be a hit among the masses, and the double-digit figueres even during its second weekend, is a testimony to the love the film has been receiving.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also stars veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani enters Rs 100 crore club

On Monday, the makers announced that the film has now officially entered the Rs 100 crore club.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opened with a bang at the box office with over Rs 11 crore, and in its first weekend, it earned a little over Rs 45 crore.

With no theatrical releases in its second week and with a positive word of mouth, the film sailed smoothly and set the cash registers ringing at cinema halls.

On its second Sunday, which was also the film's 10th day, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' minted a staggering Rs 13.50 crore, and with that, the total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 105.08 crore.

With this, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has become the sixth Bollywood film to be a part of the coveted Rs 100 crore club this year, so far.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is everything that Karan Johar is known for -- romance, drama, family values, larger than life sets, heartbreak, and some chartbuster songs for every mood.

Alia and Ranveer's crackling chemistry was one of the highlights of the film. However, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's on-screen liplock stole all the limelight and became the most-talked-about point of the film.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was also Alia's first film after welcoming her daughter Raha Kapoor. It was also an important film for Ranveer, who was facing a lull at the box office ever since theatres reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)