 Ranveer Singh: Watching Rocky Aur Rani With Deepika Was One Of The Most Fulfilling Movie-Watching Experience
Ranveer Singh: Watching Rocky Aur Rani With Deepika Was One Of The Most Fulfilling Movie-Watching Experience

The actor spoke about Deepika's reactions to his character as Rocky Randhawa in the Karan Johar directorial

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' team are ecstatic about the success of their film. On Thursday, the cast and crew of the film gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the film's success. Alia Bhatt chose a pink saree for the event, channelling her character in the film. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a stylish white shirt that he matched with black pair of pants.

Dharmendra donned a maroon coat with brown pants and a printed shirt. He greeted his fans with smiles and flying kisses. Karan Johar was dressed in an oversized black coat that he matched with denim pants.

During the press conference, Ranveer admitted that his wife and actor Deepika Padukone loved Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

He said, "She loved it, actually It was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row and I had seen the film already so I was really just there for her reaction and she was just laughing, crying, clapping, whistling and often times turning to me and saying 'awwww.' So yeah I had the best experience sitting with her watching. She is very proud of me and I am happy with that"

The actor also spoke about how he aces the Delhi boy portrayal everytime. "I am glad that amongst various Delhi boys that I have met I am able to find something different to offer with every character so that's very fulfilling to learn from the audience's reaction to the film and the characters."

Deepika and Ranveer had gone on a movie date in Mumbai to see the film. Deepika wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh's initials 'RS' written on the front and a colourful image of the 'Befikre' actor imprinted on the back. She accessorised with a white top, high-waisted blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the other hand, is dressed down in an all-black hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, a face mask. The film is directed by Karan Johar and stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is currently receiving positive reviews from audiences, and the '83' actor has received numerous compliments for his performance.

On its first day in India, the Alia-Ranveer starrer grossed Rs 11.10 crore at the box office.

Karan Johar directed the film seven years after his previous film, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen next in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.Apart from that, she also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film titled 'Fighter' in which she co-stars with Hrithik Roshan.

