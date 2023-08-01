Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Praises Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhary's Dola Re Dola Sequence In Rocky Aur Rani

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Dream Girl 2, with Ananya Panday, has praised Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer has garnered positive reviews from fans and film critics.

During the trailer launch event of Dream Girl 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 1), Ayushmann reacted to Ranveer and Tota Roy Chowdhary's Dola Re Dola sequence from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the gender stereotypes being broken in mainstream cinema.

For those unversed, in the second half of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan introduced a Durga Puja scene in which Ranveer's Rocky displays his kathak skills with Tota Roy's character on stage. They are seen dressed in red outfits during their performance.

Praising the kathak sequence in the film, Ayushmann said, "Main toxic masculinity pe kataksh karte aaya hu. I'm glad Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing well and toxic masculinity ko lekar unhone humare liye ek ground set kar diya hai. Hum usko ek next level pe lekar ja rahe hai 25 August ko. So it's fun and good to see people accepting these kinds of films on social causes."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is all set to return as Pooja in Dream Girl 2. The film's trailer was officially shared by the makers today and it promises a rib-tickling roller coaster ride.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on August 25, 2023. It also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz and others in significant roles.

Read Also Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana Promote Dream Girl 2 In Style

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)