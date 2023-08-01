Karan Johar Says Ranveer Singh In Rocky Aur Rani Is A Blend Of K3G's Poo & Barbie's Ken

Karan Johar has made a smashing directorial return with the much-awaited romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. Boosting a talented tar cast led by the power performers Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film has managed to garner the audience's attention.

This film is a perfrect blend of emotions, love and epic performances. During a recent interaction with a reputed entertainment portal, the director shared insights into the film and shed light on the intriguing character of Rocky Randhawa.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

In the interview, Karan Johar explained that Rocky is an unconventional yet lovable young guy who is entirely clueless about the actual world.

Drawing parallels with iconic characters, he referred to Rocky as 'a male Poo and Ken,' comparing him to the popular character played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and the iconic doll figure.

"For 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,' we needed to create a lovable boy, an updated version of Poo, and the perfect kind of Ken with a rough edge," Karan said, praising Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Rocky.

The character was meant to be vulnerable, clueless about politics, and indifferent to worldly matters, focusing instead on running the family business and being true to himself.

ABOUT ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI

The film's storyline revolves around a romantic comedy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt portraying the lead characters. Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' is a joint production of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

The star-studded cast also includes legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

A still from Rocky Aur Rani | Twitter

Notably, the film marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who served as an assistant director, adding a touch of familial talent to the production.

The movie was filmed in various locations, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia, and the enchanting landscapes of Jammu & Kashmir. With soulful music composed by Pritam and captivating cinematography by Manush Nandan, the film enchants the audience with its visuals and heartfelt storyline.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' hit the screens on July 28, and since then, it has been winning hearts and captivating audiences with its endearing characters and captivating love story.