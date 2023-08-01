Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer-Alia's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which marked the return of filmmaker Karan Johar on the director's chair, has emerged to be a certified hit at the Indian box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, and it has been creating waves ever since it released in cinemas.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has successfully breached the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office within just four days of its release, and it shows no signs of stopping in the near future.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani saw a dip on its first Monday, but despite that, it easily soared past the Rs 50 crore mark.

The film opened with a bang at the box office on Friday with Rs 11.10 crore, followed by Rs 16.05 crore on Saturday, and Rs 18.75 crore on Sunday, taking the weekend total to nearly Rs 45 crore.

On Monday, it minted Rs 7.02 crore, and with that, the total has surged to Rs 52.92 crore.

With the positive word of mouth and with no major theatrical release this week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a clear path ahead of it to emerge as a blockbuster.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return as a director on the silver screens after seven long years, his last directorial being Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film shows the rollercoaster love story of a brash Punjabi boy Rocky Randhawa and a sophisticated and educated Bengali journalist, Rani Chatterjee. It is a perfect blend of romance, drama, comedy and tragedy -- a tried and tested recipe by KJo.

The songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have also created quite a buzz and most of them are seen topping the charts at present.

