Netizens Call Ranbir Kapoor 'Toxic' After Alia Bhatt Reveals He Made Her Wipe Off Lipstick On Dates (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently collaborated with a magazine to share a beauty video where she can be seen applying lipstick. However, in the clip Alia, who is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor said that when they would go on dates during their courtship, the actor would make her wipe off her lipstick. Watch the video below.

As the clip went viral, a section of netizens labelled Ranbir “toxic”. One user wrote, “Alia Bhatt saying that Ranbir Kapoor hated her w lipstick so every time they went on a date he’d ask her to wipe it off is so ???? I'm sorry if a man told me how to and how not to wear makeup I would acc dump his a*s.”

“Ranbir is one of those toxic men who finally settle with much younger women they can easily manipulate. she might be happy doing whatever he wants but it’s still a sad situation esp with her background,” added another.

Check out the reactions below.

Earlier, during a live stream while promoting Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Alia spoke about why they were not spreading the word extensively. She said, "Of course, we will promote the movie, but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod (spread) everywhere..." during which Ranbir interrupts her, looks at her baby bump, and says "Well I can say somebody has phailod." Ranbir was called out by social media users for being insensitive towards his wife who was heavily pregnant back then.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Heart Of Stone which marked her Hollywood debut. The film starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It was released on Netflix on August 11. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the works.

Ranbir on the other hand will be seen in Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

