 Netizens Call Ranbir Kapoor 'Toxic' After Alia Bhatt Reveals He Made Her Wipe Off Lipstick On Dates (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNetizens Call Ranbir Kapoor 'Toxic' After Alia Bhatt Reveals He Made Her Wipe Off Lipstick On Dates (WATCH)

Netizens Call Ranbir Kapoor 'Toxic' After Alia Bhatt Reveals He Made Her Wipe Off Lipstick On Dates (WATCH)

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Netizens Call Ranbir Kapoor 'Toxic' After Alia Bhatt Reveals He Made Her Wipe Off Lipstick On Dates (WATCH) | Photo by ANI

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently collaborated with a magazine to share a beauty video where she can be seen applying lipstick. However, in the clip Alia, who is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor said that when they would go on dates during their courtship, the actor would make her wipe off her lipstick. Watch the video below. 

As the clip went viral, a section of netizens labelled Ranbir “toxic”. One user wrote, “Alia Bhatt saying that Ranbir Kapoor hated her w lipstick so every time they went on a date he’d ask her to wipe it off is so ???? I'm sorry if a man told me how to and how not to wear makeup I would acc dump his a*s.”

“Ranbir is one of those toxic men who finally settle with much younger women they can easily manipulate. she might be happy doing whatever he wants but it’s still a sad situation esp with her background,” added another.

Check out the reactions below. 

Read Also
Watch: Netizens call out Ranbir Kapoor for body shaming pregnant Alia Bhatt on YouTube Livestream
article-image

Earlier, during a live stream while promoting Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Alia spoke about why they were not spreading the word extensively. She said, "Of course, we will promote the movie, but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod (spread) everywhere..." during which Ranbir interrupts her, looks at her baby bump, and says "Well I can say somebody has phailod." Ranbir was called out by social media users for being insensitive towards his wife who was heavily pregnant back then. 

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Heart Of Stone which marked her Hollywood debut. The film starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It was released on Netflix on August 11. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the works. 

Ranbir on the other hand will be seen in Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. 

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Was Just 11 When Husband Ranbir Kapoor Met Her For The First Time
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Team Up For The Third Part Of Comedy Franchise

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Team Up For The Third Part Of Comedy Franchise

Watch Dono Title Song: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree Unveil Rajveer Deol & Paloma's Romantic Track

Watch Dono Title Song: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree Unveil Rajveer Deol & Paloma's Romantic Track

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Actor's Intense FIRST Look From Devara Unveiled

Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Actor's Intense FIRST Look From Devara Unveiled

Ali Fazal Set to Make History As The First Indian Actor To Star In An Off-Broadway Production In NYC

Ali Fazal Set to Make History As The First Indian Actor To Star In An Off-Broadway Production In NYC

UP News: Budaun Man Thrashed For Narrating Gadar 2 Story, FIR Registered; Video Of Attack Surfaces

UP News: Budaun Man Thrashed For Narrating Gadar 2 Story, FIR Registered; Video Of Attack Surfaces