Is Elvish Yadav Joining BJP? Here’s What Bigg Boss OTT-2 Winner Said After Meeting Haryana CM Khattar Again

CM Khattar with Elvish Yadav at latter's fan meetup in Gurugram.

Popular YouTuber and 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav was felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday at a massive event held in Gurugram. CM Khattar attended the fan meetup organised by Elvish Yadav in Gurugram after his victory in the popular show. Thousands of fans of Yadav arrived at the event and cheered for him.

The Haryana CM attended the event to felicitate Yadav two days after he met him at the CM's residence. "The dominance of Haryanvis continues in every field. Met the winner of Bigg Boss OTT-2 @ElvishYadav today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's residence). Hearty congratulations to him for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future," CM Khattar had written on his X, formerly Twitter, with a picture with Yadav.

On Sunday, videos and pictures of CM Khattar attending the felicitation event of Elvish Went viral, where thousands of youth were seen cheering for Khattar and Elvish as they arrived on the stage.

Meanwhile, the internet is on fire, with responses pouring in over the duo's interaction.

While some are praising Elvish Yadav's achievement, others seem to criticise the CM's supposed move to attract the youth vote bank through the YouTuber's entry into politics.

Many also speculated whether Elvish Yadav will now be inducted into the BJP.

Yadav, reacting to the speculations, said, "It was a special feeling meeting our CM, Manohar Lal Khattar. He praised my work. Regarding my future, I have not decided anything yet. The Haryana CM is meeting me to give his blessings."

Elvish also thanked CM Khattar for granting requisite permission for the event at short notice and taking out time and attending the event.

Khattar's presence at the event was seen as an attempt to woo the popular YouTuber to contest the upcoming assembly election from the saffron party's ticket.

