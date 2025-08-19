US President Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict While Meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy | X @ZelenskyyUa

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Claim Made By US President Donald Trump

Talking to the press in the Oval Office while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump claimed to have ended six wars, including the war between India and Pakistan.

While answering a question, Trump said he thought that the Russia-Ukraine war would be the "easiest one" to end, but it is not.

Trump said that "it is the tough one", and we have been talking about it for a long time, like "we were talking about others .India-Pakistan." Trump also indirectly mentioned India and Pakistan on his Truth Social post earlier in the day.

"I've settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster," Trump posted.

I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war,… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 18, 2025

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

On the day of his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Trump repeated multiple times within hours his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as well as spoke about Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

