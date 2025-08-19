Putin–Zelenskyy Meeting Likely Within 2 Weeks After Trump’s White House Call, Say EU Leaders | File pic

A high-level meeting at the White House on Monday, August 18, between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior European leaders could lead to a rare direct engagement between Russia and Ukraine.



According to European officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed in principle to meet Zelenskyy within the next fortnight, following a phone call initiated by Trump during the discussions.

EU Leaders Confirm Meeting



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters outside the White House that Putin had consented to a meeting with Zelenskyy, though the venue was still under consideration. “Yes, President Putin has agreed to meet President Zelenskyy within the next two weeks,” Merz said.



Finnish President Alexander Stubb, speaking to CNN, confirmed that Western leaders had collectively briefed Putin on proposals finalised during the talks. However, he added that Moscow’s readiness for “genuine bilateral talks” remains uncertain.

Format of Talks Yet to Be Finalised



Zelenskyy, for his part, reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to meet Putin, while leaving the door open for a trilateral framework that includes the United States. “We don’t have any date. We just confirmed after this productive meeting… that we are ready for a trilateral meeting,” he said.



Trump later posted on Truth Social that he had “begun the arrangements for a meeting” following his call with Putin and would act as a third-party facilitator if required. He further wrote, “We’ll see in a certain period of time, not very far from now, a week or two weeks, we’re going to know whether or not we’re going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue.”



At present, it remains unclear whether the process will begin as bilateral discussions between Putin and Zelenskyy or as a direct trilateral summit hosted by Trump. The Russia–Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022, continues to dominate global diplomatic priorities.