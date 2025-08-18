World Photography Day 2025: Know Date, History, Significance, Theme & More

World Photography Day 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19. The day pays tribute to the art of photography and also gives encouragement to people who are also passionate about the same. It also gives motivation to people to pursue a career in photography. The purpose of this day is to celebrate the art of photography, history, and its impact on society.

About World Photography Day

Photography is a way to keep a record of things. Selfies are a way to keep a memoir of the past. This day not only celebrates the art but also acknowledges the technological advancements and historical milestones that have shaped humanity. Photography plays a very crucial role, and the day also pays tribute to the pioneers who inspired the world to embrace this craft.

Origin

The inception of the day dates back to 1837 when Frenchmen Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre created the 'daguerreotype,' which was the world's first-ever photographic process. On January 9, 1939, the daguerreotype was officially endorsed by the French Academy of Sciences.

Significance

World Photography Day celebrates the art and craft of photography and the passion that people have for this medium. The day also celebrates how the purpose of photography has evolved. On this day, people and photography enthusiasts come together to raise awareness of photography's impact and its importance.

World Photography Day 2025 theme

This unique event inspires individuals of every age to discover the influence of visuals, seize significant instances, and convey their thoughts through photography. It emphasizes the significance of photography in safeguarding culture, chronicling history, and linking people worldwide. This year, the theme for World Photography Day is "My Favorite Photo".