Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules

A video going viral on social media has appeared to have exposed one of the most mysterious villages in the Himalayan valleys of India. In a video shared by a female tourist, she shares how she was not allowed to touch the people in the village. The clip has sparked amusement online, while unaware of the village's customs and rules, some netizens are criticising the act.

What is the viral video about?

In the viral video, a tourist, @tushikatalks as per her Instagram handle, can be seen not allowed to enter a shop situated in Malana village. She can be seen asking the shopkeeper to receive the money, to which the shopkeeper asks her to leave it on the floor. The amused woman then realised the unspoken rule of the village and left a hundred-rupee note near the gate of the shop. The shopkeeper then returned the change similarly by leaving money on the floor.

WATCH VIDEO:

"I was not allowed to enter the shop, even," the woman wrote in the caption. She added further, "Malana lives by a code that is entirely its own. Outsiders are not permitted to touch the village temples, homes, or even the people."

Unique rules of Malana village:

Located in Himachal Pradesh's Parvati Valley, Malana village is said to be one of the oldest places on earth, which still has its own democracy. You heard it right, Malana interestingly doesn't follow the Indian democratic system and has its own rules and laws.

The most important rule of the village is that outsiders are not allowed to touch any of the villagers. While entry for outsiders and tourists is prohibited inside their temples, villagers' homes, and shops. As TOI reported, if these rules are broken, fines of up to ₹2,500 to ₹3,500 can be imposed on outsiders & tourists.

Divided reactions on the Internet:

Netizens have criticised the unheard rules, calling them "double standards" for accepting the money given by outsiders but not allowing them in their vicinity.

While users aware of the rules of the village have jumped in to defend the villagers and their behaiviour. A user on X wrote, "Why is it so hard to respect local traditions and customs? This practice is not hidden, yet trying to project it as discrimination will not work. Malana is an ancient village."