Russia–Ukraine Ceasefire Soon? Kyiv Agrees To Trump's 19-Point Peace Plan; Secret Abu Dhabi Talks Held with Moscow: Report

The Donald Trump administration’s Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is reported to have held secret discussions with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, where he presented a revised proposal aimed at ending Russia’s 33-month invasion of Ukraine.

According to an ABC News report, a Ukrainian delegation has tentatively accepted the terms of a potential peace agreement with the United States, a move that could mark an important early step toward bringing the nearly four-year conflict to a close.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed to a peace deal," a senior U.S. official told ABC News.

This updated plan, which reportedly consists of around 19 points, removes the requirement for Ukraine to relinquish the entire eastern Donbas region to Russia. That provision had been among the most controversial parts of the earlier 28-point proposal presented by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll to President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

Till now, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has confirmed that their representatives were present in Abu Dhabi.

In recent days, Ukraine has faced intensifying pressure to accept a negotiated settlement after reports emerged that the US and Russia had previously held secret talks and drafted a 28-point peace framework widely viewed as favouring Moscow’s demands.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House stated that further discussions between Ukraine, Russia and the United States would be necessary as efforts continue to reach a final agreement to end the war.