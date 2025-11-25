'Full Confidence In India's Security Under PM Modi': Israel After Netanyahu's Visit Deferred

File

New Delhi: After reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India had been postponed for security reasons, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement clarifying that they are working to coordinate a new date for the visit and that the Israeli PM has full confidence in India’s security.

"Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," the statement shared on X read.

The trip was reportedly delayed over security concerns following the car blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi on 10 November, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens, according to an Israeli media report.

Netanyahu, who last visited India in 2018 and was due to return for bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Modi, is now expected to seek a new date next year, pending security assessments, i24NEWS reported.

Second PM To Visit India

In 2018, he undertook a six-day visit from 14 to 19 January, marking only the second visit to India by an Israeli Prime Minister.

Notably, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Netanyahu on Sunday during his three-day visit to Israel.

Following the Red Fort blast, Prime Minister Netanyahu offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and to the people of India.

“To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

“India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies,” it added.