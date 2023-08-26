 Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav Asks Manisha Rani If She Is Dating Tony Kakkar; Here’s What She Said
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav Asks Manisha Rani If She Is Dating Tony Kakkar; Here’s What She Said

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav Asks Manisha Rani If She Is Dating Tony Kakkar; Here’s What She Said

In a recent candid exchange, Elvish Yadav in his YouTube vlog asks her, "Tera kuch chal toh nahi raha Tony ke saath?"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Manisha Rani, who captured hearts with her 'bidass attitude' on Bigg Boss OTT 2, is back in the headlines – this time, for her alleged connection with none other than singer Tony Kakkar.

During her electrifying stint on the reality show, Manisha raised eyebrows with her flirtatious behaviour, leaving fans abuzz. From Jad Hadid to Elvish Yadav, her vivacious charm seemed to be irresistible. And who could forget the guest appearance of none other than Tony Kakkar himself during the grand finale? The duo was snapped together post-show, triggering rumours of a potential romance.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve Meet Abhishek Malhan In Hospital, Photos Go Viral
article-image

ELVISH YADAV QUESTIONS MANISHA RANI

In a recent candid exchange, Elvish Yadav in his YouTube vlog asks her, "Tera kuch chal toh nahi raha Tony ke saath?"

To this Manisha laughed off & replied, "Apko lagta hai kya hum aapko chhod kar kisi aur ladka ki taraf aankh utha kar dekhenge? Nahi babu, aapko chhod ke hum kisi aur ki taraf dekh le toh zindagi ka last day hoga wo. (Do you really think I'd look anywhere else after having your attention? Nah, darling, if I even glance at someone else, it'll be doomsday.)"

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Addresses Manisha Rani's Constant Flirting: 'I Tried to Make Her...
article-image

MANISHA RANI & TONY KAKKAR IN A MUSIC VIDEO

The rumour mill got it right in one aspect – Manisha and Tony are indeed teaming up. Brace yourselves, as they're gearing up to collaborate on a music video.

Tony Kakkar had already expressed his interest in partnering with Manisha during his Bigg Boss OTT 2 cameo, and the exciting project is now becoming a reality.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani's Father Accuses Salman Khan Of Targetting Her: 'He Thinks She...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Gadar 2 X Barbie X Dream Girl 2’: Ananya Panday Shares THROWBACK Pic Of Sunny Deol With Dad...

‘Gadar 2 X Barbie X Dream Girl 2’: Ananya Panday Shares THROWBACK Pic Of Sunny Deol With Dad...

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Alia Bhatt On Winning National Award For Gangubai Kathiwadi

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Alia Bhatt On Winning National Award For Gangubai Kathiwadi

Mumbai: Adah Sharma Buys Sushant Singh Rajput's Mont Blanc Flat In Bandra West

Mumbai: Adah Sharma Buys Sushant Singh Rajput's Mont Blanc Flat In Bandra West

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav Asks Manisha Rani If She Is Dating Tony Kakkar; Here’s What She...

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav Asks Manisha Rani If She Is Dating Tony Kakkar; Here’s What She...

New Mom Dipika Kakar Shares Health Update, Reveals Having 'Painful' Throat Infection

New Mom Dipika Kakar Shares Health Update, Reveals Having 'Painful' Throat Infection