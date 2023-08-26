Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav Asks Manisha Rani If She Is Dating Tony Kakkar; Here’s What She Said

Manisha Rani, who captured hearts with her 'bidass attitude' on Bigg Boss OTT 2, is back in the headlines – this time, for her alleged connection with none other than singer Tony Kakkar.

During her electrifying stint on the reality show, Manisha raised eyebrows with her flirtatious behaviour, leaving fans abuzz. From Jad Hadid to Elvish Yadav, her vivacious charm seemed to be irresistible. And who could forget the guest appearance of none other than Tony Kakkar himself during the grand finale? The duo was snapped together post-show, triggering rumours of a potential romance.

ELVISH YADAV QUESTIONS MANISHA RANI

In a recent candid exchange, Elvish Yadav in his YouTube vlog asks her, "Tera kuch chal toh nahi raha Tony ke saath?"

To this Manisha laughed off & replied, "Apko lagta hai kya hum aapko chhod kar kisi aur ladka ki taraf aankh utha kar dekhenge? Nahi babu, aapko chhod ke hum kisi aur ki taraf dekh le toh zindagi ka last day hoga wo. (Do you really think I'd look anywhere else after having your attention? Nah, darling, if I even glance at someone else, it'll be doomsday.)"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MANISHA RANI & TONY KAKKAR IN A MUSIC VIDEO

The rumour mill got it right in one aspect – Manisha and Tony are indeed teaming up. Brace yourselves, as they're gearing up to collaborate on a music video.

Tony Kakkar had already expressed his interest in partnering with Manisha during his Bigg Boss OTT 2 cameo, and the exciting project is now becoming a reality.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)