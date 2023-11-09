Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Breaks Down In Tears After Isha Malviya Denies To Give Him Coffee

On day 24, Abhishek was seen eating his breakfast in 'Dil Ka Makaan,' during which his ex-girlfriend Isha and he got into an argument over milk. The actress was also heard saying, "Tu mujhe maarne aa raha hai kya?"

Later, Abhishek asked Isha to make him coffee. To this, she denied it and said that she has a cold, which leaves him upset, and he goes to the bathroom area.

The actor broke down into tears, and Mannara Chopra tried to console him. He tells her that Isha was very rude to him.

Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, talks to Munawar Faruqui about Abhishek Kumar. The stand-up comedian asks her to maintain distance from Kumar if she does not have feelings for him.

To this end, Khanzaadi says that she does not have any feelings for Abhishek, as he is still not over Isha.

Later, Khanzaadi speaks to Sana Raees Khan about Abhishek and tells her that he is telling everyone that they were holding hands under the blanket. The lawyer tells him to maintain a distance as Kumar is leading her on.

Towards the end of the episode, Mannara flirts with Abhishek in the garden area, which leaves him blushing. She also tells him that she likes the pearl bracelet that he is wearing on his hand; soon after, Kumar removes it and gives it to her.

