 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Calls Aishwarya Sharma 'Psycho' After She Gets Into Massive Fight With Abhishek Kumar Over Kitchen Duties
Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma got into a heated argument over kitchen duties.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
On Day 24 of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma got into a heated argument over kitchen duties. The Udaariyan actor says that Sharma does not do too much work, which irks the actress, and she lashes out at him.

Neil Bhatt also intervenes. Aishwarya tells Abhishek, "I perform all my duties; you first get done with your duties and then speak to me." The actress keeps calling Abhishek 'paagal' during the fight.

Further, Aishwarya tells Abhishek, "Bhaunkta reh chamche." She taunts him by saying that he is in the house due to his bootlicking attitude, which does not go well with Ankita Lokhande, and she interrupts Aishwarya to not use such words. The latter tells her not to intervene in her fight. The two actresses get into an argument, and Ankita calls Aishwarya 'psycho.'

After the fight, Neil and Abhishek hugged it out. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor says he does not want to fight with him. However, Aishwarya continues to argue with Abhishek.

Meanwhile, earlier during the task, Mannara Chopra breaks down and tells Bigg Boss that she wants to go home as she misses her family. Later, Ankita Lokhande notices that the latter is upset, and she tries to console her.

The Pavitra Rishta actress asks her what is bothering her; to this, Mannara says that she is done with the show and can't be 'characterless' like other girls. 

Later, Mannara and Munawar Faruqui sorted their differences out.

