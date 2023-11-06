Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Yells At Ankita Lokhande After Nominating Her, Aishwarya Sharma Calls Her 'Chudail' |

On Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, the nominations task began; however, this time, Dil, Dimaag, and Dum Ke Makaan had to nominate members from their makaan.

Neil Bhatt nominated Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Ankita gets upset and angry as Neil nominates her, and Vicky gets upset after being nominated by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil.

Ankita questions Neil about his reason for nominating her. The latter tells her he had no option, so he chose to nominate her. The Pavitra Rishta actress added, "Wasn't I on good terms with him (Neil)? Why was he faking it then?" Neil replies to Ankita, "Tuje samaj mei aa nahi rha hai?"

Soon things go out of control, with Aishwarya calling Ankita a ‘chudail.' Vicky Jain intervenes and tells Sharma not to say such words. "Dekh has rahi hai chudail," says Aishwarya. Aishwarya gets into a physical fight with Vicky over this.

After the intense fight, Vicky tells Ankita to not lose her mind over these things. He adds that she will not get eliminated, so she does not have to worry about anything.

This week Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Arya and Arun Mashetty have been nominated.

Meanwhile, recently, wild card entrant Manasvi Mamgai was evicted due to fewer votes. She was the second contestant to get eliminated after Soniya Bansal.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)