Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Steals Coffee Box & Hides In His Pants; Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Roast Isha Malviya

On Day 21 of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui stole a container of coffee from 'Dil Ka Makaan,' in which Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar live.

Later, Munawar hides the coffee jar in his pants, which irks Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi. Vicky asks the stand-up comedian to give him the jar of coffee, however, Munawar says that he has not taken his personal belongings.

Munawar returns the coffee jar, and Ankita, who seems upset by him tells Faruqui that he has used her.

Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain solve their issues in the garden area. Ankita Lokhande talks to Khanzaadi and says that in the Bigg Boss house, everyone is alone. She adds that even though she has her husband with her, she still feels alone.

Munawar talks to Lokhande and tells her that she is losing her 'individuality.'

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan enter in the Bigg Boss house for their new segment 'Just Chill With Arbaaz And Sohail.' During which, the khan brothers roast Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

As the contestants continue to fight over coffee, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a chance to win luxury items. Ankita, Vicky, Isha, Neil, Abhishek, and Aishwarya write down the five items they want; however, the twist is that the 'Dil Ka Makaan' members have to mention a person's name, because of which they lose the luxury budget task.

Abhishek Kumar volunteers and gives his name. As a result, Bigg Boss reveals that he will have to leave the 'Dil Ka Makaan' and sleep in the common area.

Rinku Dhawan advises Abhishek to not always take the blame on himself.