 Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Call Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel 'Shameless' For Kissing & Getting Intimate Under Blanket; Video Goes Viral
At the same time, Abhishek Kumar came inside the room and teased Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya by saying, "Yaha cameras bhi hai"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been making headlines for their relationship and dating life. After getting schooled by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the lovebirds were seen getting cosy under the blanket. The video of the same went viral on social media soon after the episode aired on Saturday and Isha and Samarth were also brutally trolled by netizens for the act.

During the episode, Salman schooled Isha over her relationship with boyfriend Samarth and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. He slammed her for 'exposing her entire life' on the reality show. He also told Samarth that he should not have come to Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Instead, he should've waited for Isha to come out of the show.

Later, Isha broke down and mentioned that she is being portrayed as the villain in Samarth and Abhishek's lives. Samarth consoles her and mentions how it is a lesson, and she will have to face consequences for her mistake. After this, the couple shared a cozy moment together as they slept on the same bed, under one blanket.

Samarth was also seen giving a peck on Isha's nose. At the same time, Abhishek came inside the room and asked for a blanket. He even teased Samarth and Isha for sharing a blanket and said, "Yaha cameras bhi hai."

Soon after the video was shared on social media, Isha and Samarth were slammed for their act. A user wrote on A (formerly known as Twitter), "Kambal mein Dangal. The B-Grade BiggBoss. Abhishek - Isha - Samarth, Inko Pyaar se matlab nanhi Pyaas se matlab hai."

Netizens troll Isha and Samarth

"Do Isha and Samarth think ppl r cutting clips of their moments nd making it viral on Insta,what kind of vulgarity is that,they r literally on NTV lust is screaming from them seriously," another user wrote.

Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 17, made its return with a fresh season on October 15.

