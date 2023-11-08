Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As She Remembers Ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Family Hai Meri'

On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande spoke about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020, by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ankita was seen telling her co-contestant Abhishek Kumar that he reminds her 'a lot' of Sushant. "Your physique, like you are roaming without a shirt, reminds me of Sushant, but he would not get angry like you. He was very quiet. Very silent."

"Sushant worked very hard, he had another level of hard work. Very dedicated and passionate," said Lokhande to Abhishek.

Ankita hinted that Sushant was alone. She added that the late actor would get affected when people talked about him on Twitter. "It is normal, as he was from a small town."

Abhishek stated that he could relate to Sushant. Further, Kumar asked if Vicky Jain was supportive after Sushant passed away in 2020, when she raised questions over his sudden demise.

Ankita revealed that Sushant and Vicky were friends. "You can't do anything when a person leaves suddenly. Vicky was very supportive, and he handled it very well; that is why I could handle it."

Abhishek said that he had decided that he would never talk to Ankita about Sushant. Reacting to this, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, "Uske bareme baat karna acha hi lagta hai. Proud feeling aati hai. Nothing else. Family hai."

