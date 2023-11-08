 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As She Remembers Ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Family Hai Meri'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As She Remembers Ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Family Hai Meri'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As She Remembers Ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Family Hai Meri'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June, 2020.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
article-image

On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande spoke about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020, by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ankita was seen telling her co-contestant Abhishek Kumar that he reminds her 'a lot' of Sushant. "Your physique, like you are roaming without a shirt, reminds me of Sushant, but he would not get angry like you. He was very quiet. Very silent."

"Sushant worked very hard, he had another level of hard work. Very dedicated and passionate," said Lokhande to Abhishek.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap...
article-image

Ankita hinted that Sushant was alone. She added that the late actor would get affected when people talked about him on Twitter. "It is normal, as he was from a small town."

Abhishek stated that he could relate to Sushant. Further, Kumar asked if Vicky Jain was supportive after Sushant passed away in 2020, when she raised questions over his sudden demise.

Ankita revealed that Sushant and Vicky were friends. "You can't do anything when a person leaves suddenly. Vicky was very supportive, and he handled it very well; that is why I could handle it."

Abhishek said that he had decided that he would never talk to Ankita about Sushant. Reacting to this, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, "Uske bareme baat karna acha hi lagta hai. Proud feeling aati hai. Nothing else. Family hai."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Yells At Ankita Lokhande After Nominating Her, Aishwarya Sharma Calls Her...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As She Remembers Ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput, Says...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional As She Remembers Ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput, Says...

Inside Pics From Kamal Haasan's Birthday Bash In Chennai: Suriya, Aamir Khan Caught Bonding Over...

Inside Pics From Kamal Haasan's Birthday Bash In Chennai: Suriya, Aamir Khan Caught Bonding Over...

Vicky Kaushal Reveals Not Feeling 'Handsome' Enough To Play Sam Manekshaw, Says, 'I Thank Meghna For...

Vicky Kaushal Reveals Not Feeling 'Handsome' Enough To Play Sam Manekshaw, Says, 'I Thank Meghna For...

The Lady Killer Failure Explained: Here's Why Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Went Unnoticed

The Lady Killer Failure Explained: Here's Why Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Went Unnoticed

Kamal Haasan Turns 69, Daughter Shruti Haasan Hails Him As The ‘OG Rock Star’

Kamal Haasan Turns 69, Daughter Shruti Haasan Hails Him As The ‘OG Rock Star’