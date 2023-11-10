Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa, Samarth Jurel Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Calls Arun Mashettey 'Anpad'

On Day 26 of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel got into a violent fight with Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, and Arun Mashettey, aka Achanak Bayanak.

During the episode, Sunny accuses Samarth of sharing things from the Dum Ka Makaan with other housemates; this led to a heated argument between the duo.

Sunny tells Samarth, “Jo bhi humne baate ki hai sab bahar logo ko pata chal gai hai, tune kyun bataya. Tu baate yaha ki vaha karne aaya hai kya?" The actor says that he was not aware that it was a private conversation.

“Agar yaha ki baate vaha nai karni hai toh show main kyu aaye ho. Me toh karunga muje jo karna hai," says Samarth. During the fight, Sunny picks up a basket filled with clothes and throws it. Isha Malviya gets irked and asks him not to throw things.

Arun Mashettey intervenes in their fight. Samarth calls Arun 'anpad' (illiterate). Abhishek Kumar, Isha, and other housemates stop Jurel from calling Arun 'anpad.' Samarth tries to defend himself.

Yet again, Sunny and Samarth got into an ugly fight.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, also gets into a war of words with Abhishek Kumar. The rapper calls Abhishek ‘wannabe’ and says that he does everything for the cameras.

Katrina Kaif will be making a special appearance as a guest on Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17 ahead of Tiger 3's release. She will be seen dancing with Salman Khan on their song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.