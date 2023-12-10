 Vicky Jain Looks Unrecognisable In 13-Year-Old Pic Inside Bigg Boss House, Photo Goes Viral
The photo dates back to 2010, when he had entered the Bigg Boss house, but not as a participant.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

The latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has become the talk of the town and one of the most popular contestant this year has to be Vicky Jain, the husband of renowned actress Ankita Lokhande, who has also participated in the show.

Right from the moment Vicky entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, he began making headlines, courtesy, his out of the box strategies and his quirky way with his words. Though it is after all these years that Vicky has decided to step into the limelight, he has been connected to the showbiz for many, many years now.

Even before marrying Ankita, Vicky was very much connected to the small screen industry, and a throwback photo has now gone viral, which is a proof of the same. The photo dates back to 2010, when he had entered the Bigg Boss house, but not as a participant.

article-image

Vicky had entered the Bigg Boss 4 house in 2010 as one of the guests when Sana Khan and her then-boyfriend Ali Merchant got married on national television during the course of the show. In a photo which has now gone viral, Vicky can be seen attending their wedding as one of the guests, with Jay Bhanushali next to him,

As soon as the photo surfaced, it went viral on the internet, with fans exclaiming that their 'Vicky Bhaiyya' looked unrecognisable in it.

Meanwhile, in one of the recent episodes, Bigg Boss was seen pulling Vicky up for planning and plotting his strategies inside the house and fuelling fights between contestants. The game master even asked him to tone down his manipulative nature and play the game with honesty.

article-image
