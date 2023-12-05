'You Are Hurting Me': BFFs Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra Engage In UGLY Spat On Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH)

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has been topping the TRP charts of late, courtesy, the unending fights, brawls, changing dynamics, and a tinge of romance, of course. The latest 'BFF jodi' to split inside the house seems to be that of Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra.

According to the latest promo shared by the makers, Munawar and Mannara, who were the best of friends inside the house ever since the show commenced, will be seen engaging in a major fight in the upcoming episode.

In the promo, Mannara can be seen complaining that Munawar has changed and he is not how he was when the two of them were together in the 'Dimaag' room. Munawar then yells at Mannara, asking her to not taunt him all the time, to which, she replies that he has been hurting her a lot nowadays.

"You don't talk to me now like you used to. You are hurting me. You are messing things," Mannara can be seen telling Munawar through tears, and the latter then walks away, asking her to "Get lost".

Will this be the end of Munawar and Mannara's friendship? It will be interesting to watch in the upcoming episodes as to what turn will their bond take during the course of the game.

Meanwhile, the nominations task was held inside the Bigg Boss 17 house on Monday, in which the contestants had to throw coffee on the faces of those whom they wished to nominated. Munawar, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Arun Mashettey, and Sana Raees Khan ended up being nominated for the week.

The upcoming episode will also see a major uproar inside the house after Sana Raees Khan will be seen sacrificing half of the total ration to safeguard herself from performing duties inside the house.