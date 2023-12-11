 Bigg Boss 17 Elimination Week 9: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt Get Nominated
Bigg Boss 17 Elimination Week 9: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 Elimination Week 9: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt Get Nominated

During the episode, Vicky Jain called Abhishek Kumar a 'criminal.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image

The episode of Bigg Boss 17 began with Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar getting into a heated argument in Dum Ka Makaan. During this, Ankita Lokhande's husband calls the Udaariyan actor a 'criminal' and says that he is the 'fakest contestant' of Bigg Boss. Vicky also appreciated Samarth Jurel and told Isha Malviya that she is the 'luckiest' to have Jurel in her life.

The next day, Bigg Boss announced nominations and asked each contestant to enter the confession room and nominate a housemate. In the end, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt (nominated for the entire season), and Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, were nominated for the ninth week.

During the episode, Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dobhal also try to resolve their fight. The latter says that he can't ignore her in the house as she is his 'home.'

Khanzaadi was also seen telling Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande that she feels special with Abhishek Kumar and sometimes also feels 'pity' for him.

During this, Malviya recalled an incident that happened with Abhishek when they were in a relationship. The actress says that he has a habit of throwing things; he gets aggressive; it is his 'pattern.'

Meanwhile, recently, K-pop singer Aoora entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, while Sana Raees Khan was evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

