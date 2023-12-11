 Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Criminal' During Heated Argument, Latter 'Age-Shames' Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Criminal' During Heated Argument, Latter 'Age-Shames' Him

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Criminal' During Heated Argument, Latter 'Age-Shames' Him

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar got into a war of words.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Criminal' During Heated Argument, Latter 'Age-Shames' Him | Photo Via Instagram

On day 57 of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar got into a war of words in Dum Ka Makaan. The fight between the duo started in yesterday's episode after Ankita Lokhande's husband tried to counsel Kumar about his self-centred approach in the house.

Vicky even suggested Abhishek be polite and added that his behaviour is affecting his bonds. This statement came after Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, was whispering with Abhishek, after which the latter asked her not to do so as it may create issues. Later, the duo got into an argument, and Jain called Abhishek a 'criminal.'

Read Also
Ayesha Khan Accuses Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Of 'Two-Timing' Her, Girlfriend Nazila Pens...
article-image
Read Also
Aoora On Participating In Bigg Boss 17 As Wildcard Contestant: 'Just Want To Have Fun & Create Good...
article-image

Abhishek tells Neil Bhatt that Vicky called him a 'criminal' for hitting his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya in the past.

The next day, Abhishek Kumar is seen washing the utensils, and he tells Vicky to arrange the utensils; however, the latter denies doing so and says, “I have already done a lot of work, and I’m finished with my duties for today.”

The conversation escalates, and Abhishek 'age-shames' Vicky: "40 saal ka hogaya aur ye kar raha hai," said the Udaariyan actor. He replies and tells Abhishek, “I’ll see you when you’re 40; at least I’m successful.” Ankita Lokhande intervenes and asks Abhishek not to 'age-shame' her husband.

Recently, K-pop singer Aoora entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande Was Insecure And Jealous', Says Sana Raees Khan On Her Closeness With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17 Elimination Week 9: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 Elimination Week 9: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Criminal' During Heated Argument, Latter 'Age-Shames'...

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Criminal' During Heated Argument, Latter 'Age-Shames'...

10 Rajinikanth Films That Are Eternal Blockbusters And Where Can You Stream Them

10 Rajinikanth Films That Are Eternal Blockbusters And Where Can You Stream Them

Barbie and Oppenheimer Take the Lead in Nominations For the Golden Globe Awards

Barbie and Oppenheimer Take the Lead in Nominations For the Golden Globe Awards

Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt: Celebrity-Inspired Sleek Hairstyles

Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt: Celebrity-Inspired Sleek Hairstyles