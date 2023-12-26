 Bigg Boss 17: Video Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Getting Intimate On Camera Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Ye Family Show Hai'
Bigg Boss 17: Video Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Getting Intimate On Camera Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Ye Family Show Hai'

Vicky and Ankita's relationship recently came under the public scanner after during an argument, the former allegedly tried to hit the latter.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, and with her, is her husband Vicky Jain, who has been making waves with his personality ever since he participated in the reality show. But ever since the show commenced, the couple has been in news for their incessant fights, however, this time, they have grabbed eyeballs for something completely different.

A video of Ankita and Vicky getting intimate in front of the cameras on national television has gone viral on the internet. In the video, both Ankita and Vicky can be seen fully covered with their blankets on the bed, and while the segment was not aired in the television episode, it was shown in the live feed on Jio Cinemas.

The incident did not go down well with viewers, who slammed the couple for getting intimate on television, despite Bigg Boss 17 being a family show.

"This is Vicky & Ankita's content in the family show, and then Vicky questions #MunawarFaruqui𓃵. First, check yourself #VickyJain," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "Waiting for Salman Khan Reaction on this in this weekend ka vaar."

Vicky and Ankita's relationship recently came under the public scanner after during an argument, the former allegedly tried to hit the latter. Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey, who were present at the spot, claimed that Vicky was about to slap Ankita, however, the Pavitra Rishta actress later defended her husband and stated that he had no intention to harm her.

Earlier too, the couple was pulled up by host Salman Khan for their constant fights and disagreements, and their attitude towards each other.

Not just that, both the mothers of both Ankita and Vicky were invited by Bigg Boss on the show to advise their kids over their behaviour on national television.

