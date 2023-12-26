 Ankita Lokhande Says She CRIED After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Kissing Scenes In Shuddh Desi Romance: 'Used To Get Flashes'
Ankita Lokhande said that she felt dizzy after watching Sushant Singh Rajput kiss Anushka Sharma in Rajkumar Hirani's PK.

Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently one of the most talked about contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 17, During the latest episode, she was seen spilling some beans about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and how she had cried her eyes out when she saw him kissing on screen in Shuddh Desi Romance.

During Monday's episode, Ankita was seen chatting with Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan in the garden area, and that is when she revealed her reaction while watching Sushant's intimate scenes on screen. She shared that the actor had already informed her of the scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance and that she never interfered with his work, but it was shocking and painful for her to watch him kiss someone else on screen.

She recalled the screening of Shuddh Desi Romance, when Sushant had booked the entire YRF Studios screening hall for her. "There was nobody else except Sushant and me, because he knew I would lose it. I was scratching his hands while watching his kissing scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance, and after going home, I cried a lot," she revealed.

She went on to say that Sushant too cried with her and promised that he would not do it again. "After watching the film, when he would come close to me, I would get flashes of the scenes and would push him away," she shared.

She also said that she felt dizzy after watching him kiss Anushka Sharma in Rajkumar Hirani's PK.

Sushant and Ankita fell in love on the sets of their daily soap Pavitra Rishta in which they played the lead couple. However, in 2016, they parted ways for reasons unknown after seven years of togetherness.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020 and he was in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty till the time of his demise. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky jain in December 2021, and the latter too is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 17.

