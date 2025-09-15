YRKKH Actor Rohit Purohit, Wife Sheena Bajaj Blessed With Baby Boy After 6.5 Years Of Marriage

Actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj welcomed their first child, a baby boy, after seven years o marriage on September 15. Taking to their official Instagram accounts on Monday, Rohit and Sheena shared a joint post to announce the arrival of their baby.

The couple posted a monochrome picture which captured an intimate moment with hands gently resting on Sheena's baby bump. At the centre of the image, a minimal text card reads, "Its a boy" along with the date 15.9.25.

"Thank you for your love, support and blessing. It's a boy. Blessed," they wrote.

Soon after they shared the post, actor Aniruddh Dave commented, "Congratulations khoob sara pyaar aur chote ko aashirwaad." Several other celebs and fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Rohit is best known for his role in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other hand, Sheena gained popularity after she starred in the sitcom Best of Luck Nikki.

Rohit and Sheena had made their pregnancy announcement in April 2025. They got married on January 22, 2019, in Jaipur.

In November 2024, Rohit had revealed that Sheena refused to watch the pregnancy track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back then. He had also revealed in an interview that the track affected him emotionally.

Speaking with Telly Masala, Rohit revealed how usually he discusses the upcoming story draft with his wife Sheena. However, when he went ahead to discuss it with her, she refused to listen to it and stated that she will not even watch the episode of the show.

For the uninformed, the track revolved around Abhira losing her child after suffering a miscarriage. Rohit then steps ahead to give his and Ruhi's baby to Armaan and Abhira. However, both Abhira and Ruhi were completely unaware of the same.