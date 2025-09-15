Did Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar Fake Their Relationship On Bigg Boss 19? Natalia Janoszek Reveals - VIDEO

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19 has been full of drama, and one of the biggest controversies revolves around choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar and his long-time partner Nagma Mirajkar. The couple, who have reportedly been together for almost a decade, are now facing allegations of Awez’s alleged double dating after a fellow reality show contestant claimed he used to send her flirty messages.

The claims started after Bigg Boss 19 housemates Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali asserted during a captaincy task that Awez has been unfaithful - sliding into multiple girls’ DMs, maintaining flirtatious messages, and allegedly keeping up relationships beyond the commitments he appears to have with Nagma.

To get more clarity on this matter, Free Press Journal exclusively spoke to Bigg Boss 19 contestant Natalia Janoszek, who lived with both Awez and Nagma inside the house for three week before she got eliminated from the house. Natalia shared her perspective on whether their relationship looks real or just for the cameras, while also addressing her bond with fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari.

Speaking about Awez and Nagma, Natalia was clear that she found them adorable together inside the house.“First of all, Nagma is a sweetheart. I like them both. I can’t judge them because I don’t know them personally; I just got to know them on the show, and they were very cute and sweet together."

When informed about a fellow reality show contestant's claims about dating Awez, Natalia said, "You need to remember that people outside claiming things are also claiming things because they want that five minutes of fame, and we’re kind of used to that in entertainment. I heard about Awez and Nagma's wedding plans, so I don’t think it’s a setup if somebody’s talking about a wedding. Also, I don’t know the reality, so I guess we need to wait and see. If somebody will enter the house from Awez’s past, it might cause a stir. And if that happens, I will feel bad for Nagma as she was played. But I do hope it’s just a rumour.”

Natalia also opened up about a romantic angle given to her bond with fellow contestant Mridul. “Well, the question is if Mridul was genuine, like if he really liked me or if he was also having fun. He’s a YouTuber, he knows how to entertain people, so obviously he knew that a boy from Noida and a foreigner girl just looks fun."

She added, "And he’s younger, he has kind of different culture, so I think we both started as fun and jokes and all, and I do think the only reason he went serious with that was because people started pointing out to him that, 'Oh, she’s speaking a lot with other guys'. So they kind of put in him this doubt that he came with to me, and yeah, it was a bit shocking when he said like, 'You can’t speak with other boys like you speak with me'. Obviously, I took it partly as a joke, but it became a bit heavy. Because for me, Mridul is a sweet boy and I like him a lot. But people then didn’t understand my ways.”