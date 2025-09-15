 'I Wasn't At My Best': Nagma Mirajkar Apologises For 'Disappointing' Fans After Bigg Boss 19 Elimination, Pens Emotional Note
Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, Nagma Mirajkar shared a video in which host Farah Khan announced that along with Natalia Janoszek, Nagma is also eliminated. She penned an emotional note and also apologised to her fans for 'disappointing' them. Nagma said she will miss the Bigg Boss 19 house and will now support her boyfriend, Awez Darbar, who is currently one of the contestants

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Content creator Nagma Mirajkar, who got evicted from Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday, penned an emotional note for her fans. Nagma often said on the show that she couldn't fight like the others. She didn't get too involved in the game, and because of this, she was evicted in the second week.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday (September 15), Nagma shared a video in which host Farah Khan announced that along with Natalia Janoszek, Nagma is also eliminated. She also apologised to her fans for 'disappointing' them.

"I never thought I will be out so soon. apologies to my fans if I disappointed them.. I wasn't at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I’ll carry with me forever. Being part of this journey was one of the biggest opportunities of my life, and for that, I am endlessly grateful," she wrote.

Nagma said she will miss the Bigg Boss 19 house and will now support her boyfriend, content creator and dancer Awez Darbar, who is currently one of the contestants.

"Every laugh, every tear, every silence, and every memory inside will always stay close to my heart. I’ll truly miss the feeling of living in that house. While my journey ends here, my heart is still inside that house with people I love and respect. I’m going to root for my love, Awez, and I can’t wait to see him shine the way I know he will. And a big shoutout to some amazing souls inside who made this journey special for me," she added.

article-image

On a concluding note, she wrote, "This isn’t an end, it’s just a chapter I’ll forever cherish. Thank you to everyone who sent me love, strength, and prayers.. this journey was mine, but you made it feel like ours. && i loved watching all the edits, made me so emotional. Forever grateful. Forever learning."

The latest season of Bigg Boss has already packed in plenty of drama and entertainment. In just two weeks, the contestants have managed to grab headlines for multiple reasons, making it clear that this season is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Other contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam Giri are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained.

