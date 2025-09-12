 Baseer Ali & Amaal Mallik Accuse Awez Darbar Of CHEATING On Nagma Mirajkar On Bigg Boss 19: 'Harr Din Instagram DM Par...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBaseer Ali & Amaal Mallik Accuse Awez Darbar Of CHEATING On Nagma Mirajkar On Bigg Boss 19: 'Harr Din Instagram DM Par...'

Baseer Ali & Amaal Mallik Accuse Awez Darbar Of CHEATING On Nagma Mirajkar On Bigg Boss 19: 'Harr Din Instagram DM Par...'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali, accused Awez Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar despite their 10-year relationship. Baseer alleged, "Yeh ladki ke paas jaata hai..." while Amaal added, "Kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko DM par chalu hai."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, singer Amaal Mallik and actor Baseer Ali, also known as Baseer Bob, made shocking revelations against Awez Darbar, claiming that he cheated on Nagma Mirajkar, his partner of 10 years, by sliding into multiple girls’ DMs on Instagram.

Baseer Bob Exposes Awez Darbar

The conversation started when Baseer was heard telling Amaal and Zeeshan Qadri that, in the outside world, Awez always needs two girls around him. He added, "Ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath goad mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kisko goad mein lete ke aaya hai tab woh hill gaya."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Calling Gaurav Khanna 'Sly' Player During Argument Over...
article-image

Amaal Mallik Says Awez Darbar Messages Multiple Girls

FPJ Shorts
BREAKING News! Delhi High Court Receives Bomb Threat: Reports
BREAKING News! Delhi High Court Receives Bomb Threat: Reports
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Japanese Animated Action Film
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Japanese Animated Action Film
WATCH: Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes 1st Public Appearance After Quitting As Vice President, Attends CP Radhakrishnan's Swearing In
WATCH: Jagdeep Dhankhar Makes 1st Public Appearance After Quitting As Vice President, Attends CP Radhakrishnan's Swearing In
'Couldn’t Land The Plane Twice': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Thrilling Experience From Masai Mara Trip
'Couldn’t Land The Plane Twice': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Thrilling Experience From Masai Mara Trip

Further, Amaal agreed with Baseer, claiming that he has around 15–16 common friends with Awez. He pointed out that Awez had been in a ‘serious’ relationship with Nagma for almost 10 years and even proposed to her inside the Bigg Boss house, yet he still keeps sliding into DMs. "Kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai," said the singer.

This came after Baseer and Awez got into a heated argument during a task, where the actor threatened to expose Awez’s real face, hinting at the DMs he allegedly sends to girls. He further claimed that he knew all the 'stories' about Awez’s personal life. In response, Awez accused Baseer of creating fake romantic angles with girls.

Read Also
'I Wanted To Die': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Reveals Father Used To Beat Her, Breaks Down After...
article-image

Later, after the task, Nagma became emotional upon hearing Baseer talk about revealing Awez’s truths. To this, Awez told her not to focus on unnecessary things.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop...

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop...

Baseer Ali & Amaal Mallik Accuse Awez Darbar Of CHEATING On Nagma Mirajkar On Bigg Boss 19: 'Harr...

Baseer Ali & Amaal Mallik Accuse Awez Darbar Of CHEATING On Nagma Mirajkar On Bigg Boss 19: 'Harr...

Meesha On OTT: Where To Watch This Malayalam Thriller Online

Meesha On OTT: Where To Watch This Malayalam Thriller Online

Bigg Boss 19: 'Such A Shameless'; Netizens Slam Nehal Chudasama For Claiming That Amaal Mallik...

Bigg Boss 19: 'Such A Shameless'; Netizens Slam Nehal Chudasama For Claiming That Amaal Mallik...

Love In Vietnam Review: A Heartwarming Romantic Film With A Plot Twist That Will Leave You Shocked

Love In Vietnam Review: A Heartwarming Romantic Film With A Plot Twist That Will Leave You Shocked