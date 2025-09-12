Baseer Ali & Amaal Mallik Accuse Awez Darbar Of CHEATING On Nagma Mirajkar On Bigg Boss 19: 'Harr Din Instagram DM Par...'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, singer Amaal Mallik and actor Baseer Ali, also known as Baseer Bob, made shocking revelations against Awez Darbar, claiming that he cheated on Nagma Mirajkar, his partner of 10 years, by sliding into multiple girls’ DMs on Instagram.

Baseer Bob Exposes Awez Darbar

The conversation started when Baseer was heard telling Amaal and Zeeshan Qadri that, in the outside world, Awez always needs two girls around him. He added, "Ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath goad mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kisko goad mein lete ke aaya hai tab woh hill gaya."

Amaal Mallik Says Awez Darbar Messages Multiple Girls

Further, Amaal agreed with Baseer, claiming that he has around 15–16 common friends with Awez. He pointed out that Awez had been in a ‘serious’ relationship with Nagma for almost 10 years and even proposed to her inside the Bigg Boss house, yet he still keeps sliding into DMs. "Kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai," said the singer.

This came after Baseer and Awez got into a heated argument during a task, where the actor threatened to expose Awez’s real face, hinting at the DMs he allegedly sends to girls. He further claimed that he knew all the 'stories' about Awez’s personal life. In response, Awez accused Baseer of creating fake romantic angles with girls.

Later, after the task, Nagma became emotional upon hearing Baseer talk about revealing Awez’s truths. To this, Awez told her not to focus on unnecessary things.