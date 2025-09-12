 Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's Aabeer Gulaal, initially scheduled for May 9, was banned after the Pahalgam terror attack and political tensions. Released globally on September 12, the romantic comedy may also release in India on September 26, as per reports. The film marks Fawad’s Bollywood comeback after nine years, though an official announcement is awaited.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s controversial film Aabeer Gulaal was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, marking Fawad’s Bollywood comeback after nine years. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the film faced backlash, and government announced that it would not be allowed to release in India.

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India

Despite this, the movie is now set for a global release on September 12, and contrary to earlier reports, it will also be released in India. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aabeer Gulaal is set to hit Indian cinemas on September 26, with the team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) deciding to schedule its release two weeks later.

"They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country," added the source.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Electricity Offers Residential Tariff And Quick Connections To Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals In Mumbai
Adani Electricity Offers Residential Tariff And Quick Connections To Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals In Mumbai
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here

However, an official announcement is awaited.

Check out Aabeer Gulaal trailer:

Interestingly, the teaser and song of Aabeer Gulaal had received a highly-positive response in India, before tensions escalated between the two countries. Desi fans of Fawad Khan were over the moon on the prospect of the actor's return to Indian screens after 9 years.

But the Pahalgam attack shifted the sentiments drastically, and Indians unanimously decided to boycott the film.

While Vaani condemned the Pahalgam attack, she refrained from commenting on Pakistani artists being banned in the country and on receiving backlash on social media.

Read Also
'Did Not Do Anything Illegal': Ridhi Dogra Reveals Being Bullied For Working With Pak Actor Fawad...
article-image

Aabeer Gulaal, a romantic drama helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal. Apart from Fawad and Vaani, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Farida Jalal, Ridhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon and Soni Razdan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of...

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of...

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?

'Bahot Dhotiya Khul Jaayenge...': Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Reacts To Kunickaa Sadanand's 'Industry Mein...

'Bahot Dhotiya Khul Jaayenge...': Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Reacts To Kunickaa Sadanand's 'Industry Mein...

Janhvi Kapoor Drops Jaws In Black & Gold Ornate Suit At TIFF; Is She Reviving The Capri Style?

Janhvi Kapoor Drops Jaws In Black & Gold Ornate Suit At TIFF; Is She Reviving The Capri Style?

Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil

Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil