Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India On September 26?

Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s controversial film Aabeer Gulaal was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, marking Fawad’s Bollywood comeback after nine years. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the film faced backlash, and government announced that it would not be allowed to release in India.

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal To Release In India

Despite this, the movie is now set for a global release on September 12, and contrary to earlier reports, it will also be released in India. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aabeer Gulaal is set to hit Indian cinemas on September 26, with the team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) deciding to schedule its release two weeks later.

"They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country," added the source.

However, an official announcement is awaited.

Check out Aabeer Gulaal trailer:

Interestingly, the teaser and song of Aabeer Gulaal had received a highly-positive response in India, before tensions escalated between the two countries. Desi fans of Fawad Khan were over the moon on the prospect of the actor's return to Indian screens after 9 years.

But the Pahalgam attack shifted the sentiments drastically, and Indians unanimously decided to boycott the film.

While Vaani condemned the Pahalgam attack, she refrained from commenting on Pakistani artists being banned in the country and on receiving backlash on social media.

Aabeer Gulaal, a romantic drama helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal. Apart from Fawad and Vaani, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Farida Jalal, Ridhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon and Soni Razdan.

