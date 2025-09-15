Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 15 Written Update: Mihir Lashes Out At Tulsi, Blames Her For Pari's Problems

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the drama in Shankiniketan intensifies as Pari continues to manipulate the family with her emotional tactics. From pretending to cry and locking herself in her room to secretly plotting with Ranvijay, she weaves a web of lies that leaves Mihir furious at Tulsi.

While Mihir blames Tulsi for Pari's troubles and distances himself from Ajay and his family, Noina cancels a business deal with Ajay out of concern for Pari.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 15 Written Update:

Pari pretends to cry and refuses to have food at Shankiniketan. When Mihir and Tulsi ask her to come and eat, she locks herself in her room. Tulsi then suggests leaving her alone for a while.

Mihir lashes out at Tulsi, blaming her for everything happening with Pari. He says that because Tulsi sent Viren to jail, the Parekhs are now taking revenge on Pari. Mihir also declares that he wants nothing to do with any business deals involving Pari's husband, Ajay. However, Mihir misunderstands the Parekhs, as Pari has been feeding him lies about them.

Pari makes a video call to Ranvijay and tells him that she has left her in-laws' house and will soon be with him. She assures him that Tulsi and Mihir will arrange for the divorce and also take care of their financial security.

Ajay calls Tulsi and asks to meet her. Tulsi agrees and tells him to meet outside. Pari overhears their conversation and gets upset, as she doesn’t want the two to meet, fearing that her lies will be exposed.

Pari pretends to cry and calls Mihir, telling him that Tulsi is going to meet Ajay. Mihir gets furious at Tulsi once again, unable to understand why she would go to meet Ajay.

Meanwhile, Noina cancels the business deal with Ajay and tells Mihir that she cares about Pari, which is why she doesn't want to do any business with Pari's in-laws.

In the office, Angad lashes out at Vrinda for messaging a client about an important business decision without consulting him first. At first, he pretends to be angry, but later he praises her, saying she made the right call. Vrinda feels happy as everyone in the office appreciates her.

Meanwhile, Malti pressures Vrinda to marry Suhas, despite Vrinda's reluctance.