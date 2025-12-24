 'Kaju Pak Gaya Hai': Bharti Singh Discharged From Hospital, Thanks Fans For Blessings- Watch VIDEO
After giving birth to her second son, 'Kaju', Bharti Singh has been discharged from the hospital. She joked with the media, "Kaju pak chuka hai." Both she and Harsh Limbachiyaa confirmed that their newborn is healthy.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Bharti Singh Discharged | Sneh Zala/Instagram

After giving birth to her second son, named 'Kaju', Bharti Singh has finally been discharged from the hospital. Greeting the paps after getting discharged from the hospital, Bharti joked, "Kaju pak chuka hai."

Both Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa informed the media that their newborn son is doing well. In a video shared by Snehkumar Zala, Bharti is seen thanking her fans for lovely wishes and blessings. The Laughter Queen further said, "Kaju bhot ache se ho gaya hai, ab usko ghaar le ke ja rahe hain (sic)."

