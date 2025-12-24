'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife

Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is set to star next in Naagin 7, scheduled to premiere on December 27, often finds herself at the receiving end of criticism. Several trolls have claimed that she has gone under the knife and undergone cosmetic surgery.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts to Trolls Claiming She's Gone Under The Knife

Reacting to these allegations, the actress clarified that she was on medication in 2024 and had to take very heavy doses of antibiotics. She explained that this led to weight loss and facial bloating, which many people misunderstood and assumed was due to cosmetic procedures.

Speaking to ETimes, Priyanka said, "As for small things, that’s okay. Everyone has the right to enhance their looks, and that is completely my choice. If I apply kajal or wear lenses, people start thinking I’ve done something to my face. Guys, this is my face and it has its own personality. It’s just a little touch-up or makeup. If you break it down as makeup, people still end up saying something, and that’s not right.”

'What's The Problem With That?'

Further, addressing claims that she has undergone cosmetic surgery, she said, "What’s the problem with that?" adding that it is a personal choice, and even if someone thinks it’s bad, it is still their call. She added, "So why do people feel the need to comment or worry about it? I agree that we are public figures, but sometimes people become very insensitive, and that shouldn’t happen. I still take it sportingly, but there are many people who can’t handle such comments."

The former Bigg Boss contestant said that there are certain aspects of a person’s appearance that should never be commented on, and that one should only point out things that can be fixed within ten seconds. She explained that if someone’s hair is messy, it can be corrected quickly, but commenting on a person’s height or body is not appropriate. She added that passing remarks on anyone’s appearance is wrong, as it creates insecurity.

"I may not get affected by it, but I know many people do. They won’t say it out loud, but they feel it inside. I have friends who are short, and even though they don’t complain, I know they struggle and feel conscious. That’s why such comments are not okay and people should stop doing this," concluded Priyanka.