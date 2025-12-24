Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say, 'He Deserves Whatever He Is Asking'

Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town because of his amazing performance in Dhurandhar. The film has become a blockbuster at the box office, and now, everyone is keen to know which will be Akshaye's next film. The actor played a pivotal role in Drishyam 2, but when Drishyam 3 was recently announced, his name was not mentioned in the cast.

According to Bollywood Machine, Akshaye has decided to make an exit from Drishyam 3 due to remuneration issue, and creative differences. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Netizens React To Report Of Akshaye Khanna Leaving Drishyam 3

A Reddit user wrote, "Well he’s just been a major part of of a massive ATBB, they should pay him what he’s asking (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Currently he has more fan following, popularity and demand than Ajay Devgan (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Idk how much we can believe on this report because Akshaye and Ajay have been co-stars & possibly friends for a long time now but if it's true then good decision. I mean obviously the makers will milk his popularity post-Dhurandhar. So you gotta pay the guy his appropriate dues for the same (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Drishyam 3 is slated to release on October 2, 2026. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu.

Mukesh Chhabra Talks About Akshaye Khanna Being Choosy

A few days ago, while talking to The Free Press Journal, casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Akshaye takes his own time to say yes to a film. He had said, "He takes his time to decide on a film. He doesn't want to prove anything to anyone. So that's Akshaye Khanna's magic. I am glad that I have contributed a little to his life by just suggesting his name to Aditya (Dhar). I am so thankful to him that he agreed. Even Aditya told me that we made a good decision."

Akshaye Khanna Upcoming Movies

Akshaye currently has a film titled Mahakali lined up. It is actually a Telugu film, which will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. His first look from the movie had grabbed everyone's attention. Akshaye plays the role of Asuraguru Shukracharya in the film.

He has a web series titled Legacy lined up, which also stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role.