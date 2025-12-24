 Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say, 'He Deserves Whatever He Is Asking'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say, 'He Deserves Whatever He Is Asking'

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say, 'He Deserves Whatever He Is Asking'

Akshaye Khanna played a pivotal role in Drishyam 2, and everyone was expecting that he would be seen in Drishyam 3 as well. But, a few days ago, when Drishyam 3 was officially announced, his name was not mentioned in the cast. Now, according to a report, the actor has exited the film due to the remuneration issue.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town because of his amazing performance in Dhurandhar. The film has become a blockbuster at the box office, and now, everyone is keen to know which will be Akshaye's next film. The actor played a pivotal role in Drishyam 2, but when Drishyam 3 was recently announced, his name was not mentioned in the cast.

According to Bollywood Machine, Akshaye has decided to make an exit from Drishyam 3 due to remuneration issue, and creative differences. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Akshay Khanna reportedly exits Drishyam 3 due to monetary and creative differences
byu/Hungry_Business592 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows A Slight Jump On Its Third...
article-image

Netizens React To Report Of Akshaye Khanna Leaving Drishyam 3

A Reddit user wrote, "Well he’s just been a major part of of a massive ATBB, they should pay him what he’s asking (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Currently he has more fan following, popularity and demand than Ajay Devgan (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife

One more Reddit user wrote, "Idk how much we can believe on this report because Akshaye and Ajay have been co-stars & possibly friends for a long time now but if it's true then good decision. I mean obviously the makers will milk his popularity post-Dhurandhar. So you gotta pay the guy his appropriate dues for the same (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Drishyam 3 is slated to release on October 2, 2026. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu.

Mukesh Chhabra Talks About Akshaye Khanna Being Choosy

A few days ago, while talking to The Free Press Journal, casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Akshaye takes his own time to say yes to a film. He had said, "He takes his time to decide on a film. He doesn't want to prove anything to anyone. So that's Akshaye Khanna's magic. I am glad that I have contributed a little to his life by just suggesting his name to Aditya (Dhar). I am so thankful to him that he agreed. Even Aditya told me that we made a good decision."

Akshaye Khanna Upcoming Movies

Akshaye currently has a film titled Mahakali lined up. It is actually a Telugu film, which will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. His first look from the movie had grabbed everyone's attention. Akshaye plays the role of Asuraguru Shukracharya in the film.

He has a web series titled Legacy lined up, which also stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...

Dhurandhar 2 To Get A Pan-India Release; Movie To Hit The Big Screens On Eid 2026 In Hindi, Tamil,...

Dhurandhar 2 To Get A Pan-India Release; Movie To Hit The Big Screens On Eid 2026 In Hindi, Tamil,...