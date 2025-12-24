 Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBuzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde

Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde

Week 51 buzz ranking is out, with Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly once again dominating the charts, followed closely by popular faces from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other hit shows. Meanwhile, buzzworthy shows like Laughter Chefs 3, KSBKBT 2, and Anupamaa grabbed major attention this week.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Week 51 buzz report | Instagram

Week 51 buzz ranking report is here! Once again, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has once again bagged the 1st position. As per Telly Express, Rupali has secured a whopping 5.86% buzz.

Later in the second position stands Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actress Samridhii Shukla. She has secured 5.42%, holding a constant position.

This week, Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star Smriti Irani saw a rise in the popularity, securing the third position in the chart. The fourth position is then followed by Parth Samthaan from Seher Hone Ko Hai. The Top 5 chart list was rounded off by YRKKH star Rohit Purohit with 4.65% buzz.

Tejasswi Prakash has then secured No. 6th position with 4.20% buzz report in Week 51. It was later followed by Ayesh Singh on No. 7 and Karan Kundrra on No. 8. Karan is seeing a rise in the popularity. It is expected that with the release of Splitsvilla Season 16, his popularity will increase even more.

FPJ Shorts
Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde
Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde
Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say, 'He Deserves Whatever He Is Asking'
Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say, 'He Deserves Whatever He Is Asking'
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report

Vivian Dsenaa has ranked number ninth this week. While, the Top 10 spot has been rounded off by Shilpa Shinde, replacing Dilip Joshi. Shilpa is expected to see a rise in the popularity as the viewers continue to drool over her comeback in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

Read Also
TRP Week 49: Bigg Boss 19 Tops The Chart, Laughter Chefs Season 3 Sees Growth In Popularity While...
article-image

In Week 51, Laughter Chefs 3 happened to be the most talked about show. This might happen because of Bharti Singh's delivery. It was then followed by KSBKBT 2 and Anupamaa.

YRKKH continued it's No. 4th position, followed by Seher Hone Ko Hai and Mannat. Tum Se Tum Tak and Vasudha had 7th and 8th position. The chart was then closed by TMKOC and Itti Si Khushi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi...

Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...