Disha Patani House Firing: Yogi Adityanath Assures Family Of Security, Father Shares Details Of Late Night Phone Call With UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured Bollywood actress Disha Patani's family of complete security after the recent firing incident outside their residence in Bareilly. The assurance came during a late-night phone call with Disha's father, Jagdish Singh Patani, on Sunday (September 14), which was later confirmed by him through a video statement.

Jagdish Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, said the CM personally reached out to express solidarity with the family. "Late at night, I received a call from the Honorable Chief Minister. He offered his condolences to my entire family and said that the whole state stands with us. The Chief Minister assured that there will be no negligence whatsoever in ensuring our security," he reportedly said.

Bareilly, UP: CM Yogi Adityanath spoke to Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani, assuring security and ordering a swift investigation after Goldy Brar’s gang fired seven rounds at their house near Chaupala Crossing. The shots were allegedly fired after his daughter Khusboo… pic.twitter.com/zUbbn7coPe — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) September 15, 2025

According to Patani, CM Yogi stressed that the culprits would be tracked down "even from the depths of the earth."

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s officer on special duty (OSD), Rajbhushan Singh, also contacted the family, assuring them that the accused would be brought to justice. "The responsibility for your family’s safety rests with the government," he said according to media reports.

Firing at Disha's house

The incident occurred at around 3:30 am on September 12 when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire outside the Patani residence.

In his police complaint filed at the Kotwali police station, Disha's father said he rushed to the balcony after hearing the gunshots and spotted two men outside. When he confronted them, one of the attackers fired at him, but he managed to duck in time.

Soon after the incident, a social media post allegedly linked to gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack. The post was deleted the following morning, and the account was removed later that evening.

Following the complaint, Bareilly police registered a case of attempted murder against the unidentified men and have provided security cover to the Patani family.