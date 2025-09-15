All About Caleb Friesen Who's Viral Videos On Neglected Bengaluru Footpaths Prompted Intensive Cleaning Drives | Instagram @caleb_friesen

Bengaluru: A Canadian creator, Caleb Friesen, is being appreciated by netizens for his vlogging on neglected footpaths of Bengaluru's Majestic area which prompted city corporation to host intensive cleaning drives and made the footpaths walkable again.

Caleb is known for his unique content of documenting himself in the midst of city life and specially for his videos where he points out the problems in the city and corporation failures. In his recent vlog featuring a highly damaged, neglected and littered pavement from Bengaluru's Majestic bus stand to a Starbucks outlet is the talk of the town even for the corporation staff. Soon after his video went viral Bengaluru corporate took measures to clean the pavement and made it walkable again.

WATCH VIDEO:

Caleb wrote in the caption of the video, "How do you walk from Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru to Starbucks at Lulu Mall, exclusively using footpaths? Unfortunately, it's not currently possible, but I still gave it a shot! I look forward to a future where Indian city infrastructure is developed, well-maintained, and state-of-the-art!"

Quick Action From Coporation Staff

@GBAoffic on X posted visuals from an intensive cleaning drive that was conducted at the same route. The post shared, "Intensive cleaning drive was carried out around Majestic surroundings by Bengaluru central city corporation team focusing on the footpaths to ensure a clean and safe pedestrian space."

Caleb also took to X to show before and after visuals of the footpath on the same post. He shared, "thank you for listening and taking rapid action @GBAoffic no more parkour over barbed wire required by pedestrians. A look at before and after."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "So basically we need to fly in more foreigners to point out your inability to do your job before u get it done. Does that man need to make videos for the entire city for you guys to clean up?"

Another user commented, "Whiteman complains and BBMP's ego hurt. They repair it quickly. Lakhs of its citizens cry for basic roads/infrastructure/footpath but it falls on deaf ears. What a country we live in!"