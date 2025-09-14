 'Suhaag Raat Ki Vlogging Bhi...': Netizens Divided Over Lip-Locked Couple Doing Photoshoot During Wedding Ceremony; VIDEO INSIDE
'Suhaag Raat Ki Vlogging Bhi...': Netizens Divided Over Lip-Locked Couple Doing Photoshoot During Wedding Ceremony; VIDEO INSIDE

Netizens are always occupied with criticizing irrelevant and not-so-controversial content on the Internet. This time it's a video of an Indian couple during their wedding photoshoot where they can be seen in a compromising position, lip-locked to each other, while the whole team of photographers is capturing the romantic moment in their camera.

Rutunjay Dole, September 14, 2025
article-image
'Suhaag Raat Ki Vlogging Bhi...': Netizens Divided Over Lip-Locked Couple Doing Photoshoot During Wedding Ceremony; VIDEO INSIDE | X @coolfunnytshirt

Netizens are always occupied with criticizing irrelevant and not-so-controversial content on the Internet. This time it's a video of an Indian couple during their wedding photoshoot where they can be seen in a compromising position, lip-locked to each other, while the whole team of photographers is capturing the romantic moment in their camera. The video is going heavily viral on Instagram and is receiving mixed reactions from the Netizens.

It all started with the video mysteriously going viral on social media, where a couple can be seen kissing in their vibrant wedding costumes. The viral moment was a part of a photo shoot, which is a trend followed by many newlyweds on their wedding day. But netizens are criticizing it by saying that doing such intimate moments is not part of our culture, and these trends are just a cultural impact from Western countries. While some of the netizens are also taking a stand for the couple, saying that it's their own choice.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @coolfunnytshirt on X. The caption of the video reads, "I don't know why people are going mad over this? It is their own life, own choices, own way of public simply out of love.. For all they want, they can allow vlogging of their suhag raat also.. Why should others do moral policing?"

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "True, it’s their life and choice, no argument there. But let’s not ignore that we have cultural differences from the West. Things that used to stay private are now turning into public entertainment. It’s less about moral policing and more about worrying about what happens to our culture when everything that was once sacred becomes content."

Another user commented, "We are from the human race, not from the animal race. There are some set morality which everyone has to observe to be called a civic society."

Another user commented, "Freedom of choice has limits—when actions are made public, they influence society. Normalizing everything in the name of “own life” erodes cultural values and dignity. Not every private moment needs to be turned into entertainment."

