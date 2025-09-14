 On Camera: Anti-Immigration Protestor In UK Caught Having 'Pyaaz Pakode' At Indian Food Stall Mid-Protest; Sparks Memefest
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn Camera: Anti-Immigration Protestor In UK Caught Having 'Pyaaz Pakode' At Indian Food Stall Mid-Protest; Sparks Memefest

On Camera: Anti-Immigration Protestor In UK Caught Having 'Pyaaz Pakode' At Indian Food Stall Mid-Protest; Sparks Memefest

110,000 protestors have marched through the capital city of UK, London against immigration. As the protests are also taking violent turns in several parts, according to the reports, over 26 police officers have been injured till now. On the other hand, during these rising tensions in the UK, one of the viral videos from the protest shows a protestor buying 'pyaaz pakode' at an Indian food stall.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
On Camera: Anti-Immigration Protestor In UK Caught Having 'Pyaaz Pakode' At Indian Food Stall Mid-Protest; Sparks Memefest | X @MikeTown44

One of the biggest protest is being witnessed in United Kingdom's capital London against illegal immigration in the country. With the reports suggesting that over 110,000 protestors have marched through the capital city. As the protests are also taking violent turns in several parts, according to the reports, over 26 police officers have been injured till now. On the other hand, during these rising tensions in the UK, one of the viral videos from the protest is sparking memefest on the Internet. The video shows a protestor buying 'pyaaz pakode' (Onion Bhaji) at an Indian food stall.

Never Ending Love For Pyaaz Pakode

Protestors marching against the immigration were seen treating on the onion bhaji at an Indian food stall. Netizens are trolling the protestors for feasting over Indian food while protesting against immigrants. In a video recorded from onlooker from top view shows, a man wrapped in UK's national flag and getting a pack full of hot and tempting pakoras from an Indian stall.

WATCH VIDEO:

FPJ Shorts
Spain: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Suspected Gas Leak Blast In Madrid - VIDEO
Spain: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Suspected Gas Leak Blast In Madrid - VIDEO
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
'My Absolute Fav Human': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Heartfelt Post For Her Husband On Team India Star's Birthday Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Showdown
'My Absolute Fav Human': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Heartfelt Post For Her Husband On Team India Star's Birthday Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Showdown
'Heart Sank & I Was On Edge': Viral Video Of Charlie Kirk's Assassination Leaves Students Traumatized & Discussing Its Impact In Classrooms
'Heart Sank & I Was On Edge': Viral Video Of Charlie Kirk's Assassination Leaves Students Traumatized & Discussing Its Impact In Classrooms
Read Also
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The...
article-image
Read Also
Viral Video Shows Student In Canada Begging On Platform; Sparks Debate On Costly Immigrant Struggles
article-image

Anti-Immigration Protest:

London witnessed one of the largest far-right demonstrations in recent history on Saturday, September 13, as an anti-immigration rally led by activist Tommy Robinson descended into violence.

The Metropolitan Police reported 26 officers were injured and 25 individuals arrested after clashes erupted between protesters and security forces. The rally, dubbed the “Unite the Kingdom” march, drew an estimated 1,10,000 to 1,50,000 participants.

Organisers presented the event as a free speech rally, though it was largely dominated by anti-immigration rhetoric. Supporters of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, clashed with counter-demonstrators from the “Stand Up to Racism” group, which had approximately 5,000 participants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Anti-Immigration Protestor In UK Caught Having 'Pyaaz Pakode' At Indian Food Stall...

On Camera: Anti-Immigration Protestor In UK Caught Having 'Pyaaz Pakode' At Indian Food Stall...

Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway...

Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway...

'Yeh Building Kam Jail Jyada Hain': Woman Influencer Debates Over Living In 'Mohalla' Vs....

'Yeh Building Kam Jail Jyada Hain': Woman Influencer Debates Over Living In 'Mohalla' Vs....

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...

Thane Shocker! Woman Staff Beats Shop Owner With Slipper For Sending Obscene Messages In Kalyan |...

Thane Shocker! Woman Staff Beats Shop Owner With Slipper For Sending Obscene Messages In Kalyan |...