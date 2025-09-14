 London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldLondon's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS

London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS

The rally, dubbed the “Unite the Kingdom” march, drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants. Organisers presented the event as a free speech rally, though it was largely dominated by anti-immigration rhetoric.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS | X/@mayankcdp

London: London witnessed one of the largest far-right demonstrations in recent history on Saturday, September 13, as an anti-immigration rally led by activist Tommy Robinson descended into violence.

The Metropolitan Police reported 26 officers were injured and 25 individuals arrested after clashes erupted between protesters and security forces.

Violence Erupted During ‘Unite the Kingdom’ March

The rally, dubbed the “Unite the Kingdom” march, drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants. Organisers presented the event as a free speech rally, though it was largely dominated by anti-immigration rhetoric. Supporters of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, clashed with counter-demonstrators from the “Stand Up to Racism” group, which had approximately 5,000 participants.

According to reports, violence began when sections of Robinson’s supporters attempted to force their way through police lines separating them from the counter-protesters. Police officers faced punches, kicks, and were struck with bottles, prompting reinforcements equipped with riot shields and helmets. Four officers sustained serious injuries, including broken teeth, a concussion, a suspected broken nose, and a spinal injury.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist condemned the violence, saying, “There were many who came intent on violence… confronting officers with abuse and making determined efforts to breach cordons.”

Far-Right Support and Counter-Protest Reactions

The rally attracted far-right figures from across Europe, including French politician Éric Zemmour, who spoke about a “great replacement” of European populations. Billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the crowd via video message, calling for political change in Britain and claiming citizens were “scared to exercise their free speech.”

Despite the scale of the event, the mainstream right-wing party Reform UK distanced itself from Robinson, who has a criminal history and previously led the anti-Islam English Defence League.

Counter-protesters voiced concerns over the rally spreading division. Ben Hetchin, a teacher participating in the demonstration, said, “The idea of hate is dividing us, and the more we welcome people, the stronger we are as a country.”

More than 1,600 officers were deployed across London to manage the protests, alongside other major events such as football matches and concerts. Investigation into the violent incidents is currently ongoing.

FPJ Shorts
Gold At ₹1.09 Lakh, Silver At ₹1.28 Lakh — Precious Metals Shine On Global Uncertainty
Gold At ₹1.09 Lakh, Silver At ₹1.28 Lakh — Precious Metals Shine On Global Uncertainty
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The...

London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The...

Trump Urges NATO To Impose 50–100% Tariffs On China, Stop Buying Russian Oil To End Ukraine War

Trump Urges NATO To Impose 50–100% Tariffs On China, Stop Buying Russian Oil To End Ukraine War

From BHU To Kathmandu: Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki & Her Deep India Connection

From BHU To Kathmandu: Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki & Her Deep India Connection

At least 97 Killed, Over 4.4 million Affected As Devastating Floods Hit Punjab Province In Pakistan

At least 97 Killed, Over 4.4 million Affected As Devastating Floods Hit Punjab Province In Pakistan

Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Overturns In Samangan; Spate Of Fatal Road Mishaps Hit Afghanistan

Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Overturns In Samangan; Spate Of Fatal Road Mishaps Hit Afghanistan