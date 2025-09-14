London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS | X/@mayankcdp

London: London witnessed one of the largest far-right demonstrations in recent history on Saturday, September 13, as an anti-immigration rally led by activist Tommy Robinson descended into violence.



The Metropolitan Police reported 26 officers were injured and 25 individuals arrested after clashes erupted between protesters and security forces.

Violence Erupted During ‘Unite the Kingdom’ March



The rally, dubbed the “Unite the Kingdom” march, drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants. Organisers presented the event as a free speech rally, though it was largely dominated by anti-immigration rhetoric. Supporters of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, clashed with counter-demonstrators from the “Stand Up to Racism” group, which had approximately 5,000 participants.



According to reports, violence began when sections of Robinson’s supporters attempted to force their way through police lines separating them from the counter-protesters. Police officers faced punches, kicks, and were struck with bottles, prompting reinforcements equipped with riot shields and helmets. Four officers sustained serious injuries, including broken teeth, a concussion, a suspected broken nose, and a spinal injury.

🇬🇧 LONDON POLICE CLASH WITH PROTESTERS AT TOMMY ROBINSON’S MASSIVE MARCH



Violent scenes erupted during the “Unite the Kingdom” rally as police in riot gear confronted British patriots in the streets.



Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist condemned the violence, saying, “There were many who came intent on violence… confronting officers with abuse and making determined efforts to breach cordons.”



Far-Right Support and Counter-Protest Reactions



The rally attracted far-right figures from across Europe, including French politician Éric Zemmour, who spoke about a “great replacement” of European populations. Billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the crowd via video message, calling for political change in Britain and claiming citizens were “scared to exercise their free speech.”

Despite the scale of the event, the mainstream right-wing party Reform UK distanced itself from Robinson, who has a criminal history and previously led the anti-Islam English Defence League.



Counter-protesters voiced concerns over the rally spreading division. Ben Hetchin, a teacher participating in the demonstration, said, “The idea of hate is dividing us, and the more we welcome people, the stronger we are as a country.”



More than 1,600 officers were deployed across London to manage the protests, alongside other major events such as football matches and concerts. Investigation into the violent incidents is currently ongoing.