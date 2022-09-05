e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Little girl cutely requests police stick from female cop in viral video; watch

The Instagram reel has collected over 8 million views in a week's time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
Positive vibes only! An Instagram reel showing an meet and greet between a little girl and a female Mumbai police personnel is winning hearts of netizens.

Since posted a week ago, it has collected over 8 million views. The now-viral video reportedly shows a 21 months kid named Kanishka cutely roaming on the footpath of Mumbai streets and requesting a female cop to provide her the stick. However, considering that Kanishka is a little kid and may hurt herself with the tool, the official subtly puts the stick away from the girl's reach.

Haven't watched it, yet? Take a look at the clip, right here:

