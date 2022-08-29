e-Paper Get App

Watch: Cop from Pune Crime Branch sings 'Pasoori,' heart and fire emojis hit Instagram video's comments section

With over 10K views and thousands of likes, the singing video by Sagar has gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune cop Sagar Ghorpade sings Coke Studio's Pasoori | Instagram

Coke Studio's beat 'Pasoori' seems to become a vibe in itself impressing music lovers across the globe. The song was released filming Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill on Season 14 of Coke Studio. Several singers have tried the song in their voices and some clips have gone viral on social media.

In a recent video shared by a Pune cop, known for his music videos, identified as Sagar Ghorpade was heard enjoying 'Pasoori' in his mesmerizing tone. Not just his singing is worth praise, his facial expressions recorded in the video are pleasing to feel the lyrics.

Can't wait to tune into the musical rendition? Watch the video, right here:

Since shared just a few hours ago on Instagram, the music reel has won hearts of netizens. The comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. With over 10K views and thousands of likes, the singing video by Sagar has gone viral.

Take a look at some reactions:

