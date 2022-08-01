Watch Video: Mumbai Police's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble sets vacation mood right with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake'

Cop Amol Kamble enjoys Galti Se Mistake Rhythm | Image Credit: Instagram @AmolKamble/Youtube T-Series

On a vacation with friends and there's no dancing involved? That's a case too hard to believe! Be it a holiday mood or any celebration, it seems to be incomplete without dance and music. Syncing one's leg to the enticing beats is a moment to relish and cheer in travel memories.

In a recent video which went viral on social media, we could see Mumbai's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble grooving to a popular beat from Bollywood film Jagga Jasoos. He isn't solo-dancing on the trip; there's a team that accompanies the cop for his choreography. Mumbai Police's Kamble, who is also a social media influencer, was seen setting the vacation mood right with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake' song.

Watch Video:

The video was shared by the talent on his Instagram page with the caption, "Yahi umar hai karle galti se mistake.." Set to the scenic background of a waterfall, Amol and team's viral video has won hearts of netizens. Since posted a while ago, the post has attracted thousands of likes and views.

To the unversed, Amol Yashwant Kamble is a 38-year-old policemen who broke the internet for his powerful dancing steps in 2021. Since then he has been dubbed by fans and followers as 'Dancing Cop.'