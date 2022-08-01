e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Mumbai Police's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble sets vacation mood right with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake'

Set to the scenic background of a waterfall, Amol Kamble's viral dance video has won hearts of netizens.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
Cop Amol Kamble enjoys Galti Se Mistake Rhythm | Image Credit: Instagram @AmolKamble/Youtube T-Series

On a vacation with friends and there's no dancing involved? That's a case too hard to believe! Be it a holiday mood or any celebration, it seems to be incomplete without dance and music. Syncing one's leg to the enticing beats is a moment to relish and cheer in travel memories.

In a recent video which went viral on social media, we could see Mumbai's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble grooving to a popular beat from Bollywood film Jagga Jasoos. He isn't solo-dancing on the trip; there's a team that accompanies the cop for his choreography. Mumbai Police's Kamble, who is also a social media influencer, was seen setting the vacation mood right with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake' song.

The video was shared by the talent on his Instagram page with the caption, "Yahi umar hai karle galti se mistake.." Set to the scenic background of a waterfall, Amol and team's viral video has won hearts of netizens. Since posted a while ago, the post has attracted thousands of likes and views.

To the unversed, Amol Yashwant Kamble is a 38-year-old policemen who broke the internet for his powerful dancing steps in 2021. Since then he has been dubbed by fans and followers as 'Dancing Cop.'

